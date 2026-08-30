Cyprus data expert says high-value services can rival software exports

Cyprus can become a base for exporting high-value data expertise to technology companies across Europe and the United States as businesses increasingly embrace remote senior leadership, according to Nikolai Valiotti, chief data officer and founder of Valiotti Data.

Valiotti has spent 17 years working in data, beginning as an analyst before moving into leadership roles at companies ranging from early-stage startups to large international technology firms.

Today, he and his team work as fractional and interim data leaders, embedding themselves within growth-stage companies in the US and Europe and taking responsibility for their data-related decisions.

The model allows companies, particularly those at Series A and B stages of growth, to access senior data leadership without immediately taking on the cost of a full-time chief data officer.

For Valiotti, Cyprus is a deliberate base for this work, offering what he describes as a practical combination of infrastructure, European talent, business conditions and geographical positioning.

The island also provides a time zone that overlaps with both New York and northern Europe, allowing him and his team to work across the two markets.

He sees this as part of a wider shift in which senior expertise can increasingly be delivered remotely to international clients rather than requiring executives to be physically based in the same country as their employers.

Valiotti’s work extends beyond client engagements. He judges international awards, including the Globee Awards for AI and MassChallenge, assessing data and artificial intelligence companies at scale.

He has also written two books on analytics leadership, one published in Russian by Bombora and another in English available through Amazon.

In Cyprus, he founded the Cyprus Data Community as part of an effort to develop the island’s data and AI sector.

A recurring message in his work with founders is that many data projects fail for reasons that have little to do with technology.

“Most data projects fail for a human reason, not a technical one: nobody agreed on what the numbers mean before the work started,” he told the Cyprus Mail.

His role, he said, is to resolve those problems quickly and eventually leave companies with the ability to manage their data functions without him.

For Series A and B companies, the main obstacle to hiring a full-time chief data officer is often a combination of limited budgets and the need to move quickly.

“At Series A and B the constraint is money and timing,” Valiotti said.

Companies at that stage are still testing their business models and expanding their teams, making a full CDO salary difficult to justify.

Founders will often initially hire a data engineer or analyst, which gives the company someone to handle immediate tasks but does not necessarily provide the senior-level thinking required to build a data function for the longer term.

“You get execution with no strategy behind it,” Valiotti stated.

A fractional CDO can fill that gap by providing senior strategic direction while avoiding the cost of a permanent executive package.

“You get a senior strategist shaping how data is built, and you pay for the seniority you actually use instead of a full executive package you cannot afford at this stage,” he said.

For companies that need senior decision-making before they are ready to hire a permanent executive, he said, the model can provide a middle ground.

Valiotti also draws a distinction between his approach and that of a conventional consultancy.

“The difference is ownership,” he stressed.

He said consultants could provide a strategy document while leaving the client responsible for implementing it.

“They suggest, your team reproduces it, and if it does not land, that is on you,” Valiotti said.

His approach instead involves embedding himself directly within the client’s team, setting the strategy, developing the roadmap, managing and developing data staff and taking responsibility for decisions about the technology used.

“If I do not take that ownership, nothing actually ships,” he stated.

The aim is to make the company independent of the fractional executive rather than permanently reliant on outside support.

“The whole point of the 90 days is to leave the company able to run without me,” Valiotti said.

He said this involves documenting processes, training staff to take responsibility for individual metrics and handing over a functioning data operation that a future full-time employee can take over.

“I sit inside the client’s team, not beside it,” he said.

AI raises the stakes for data quality

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence has changed the way companies interact with their data, but Valiotti argues that the underlying requirements have remained largely the same.

“I tell founders that AI is the new BI,” he said.

While the interface has changed, he said companies still need clean data, proper governance and processes that can be followed from beginning to end.

“Without that, an AI answer is just a confident wrong answer, and people stop trusting it fast,” Valiotti said.

Traditional business intelligence reporting also depended on this groundwork, but AI has made data more accessible to non-technical employees.

Instead of learning which categories and measurements to select in a reporting system, employees can increasingly ask questions in ordinary language.

The quality of the answer, however, remains dependent on the information underneath the system.

“Data quality matters more now, because AI amplifies whatever sits beneath it, good or bad,” he said.

With companies rushing to adopt AI, Valiotti said businesses increasingly want to see tangible results quickly rather than wait years for major infrastructure projects to be completed.

His approach is therefore to structure data roadmaps around early, high-impact improvements while continuing to build the underlying foundations.

On one engagement with Sniffspot, for example, his team developed a 90-day plan focused on problems that could otherwise result in six-figure data losses.

The work included removing dependence on one or two employees who held critical data responsibilities, correcting gaps that had resulted in metrics being counted incorrectly and opening up self-service tools so stakeholders could answer their own questions, including through AI.

The team also established clear ownership for the most important figures used by the business.

The broader data foundation still takes time to build, but Valiotti said companies should not have to wait a year before seeing improvements.

“In almost every roadmap I make sure the business gets unblocked early, so they are using better numbers in weeks instead of waiting a year for a full rebuild,” he said.

He views the fractional CDO primarily as a bridge towards a permanent data leadership function, although some businesses may continue using one for considerably longer.

“The pattern I see is that a company learns to operate inside a data environment that is finally set up right, then it starts hiring its own people, and at some point it wants a full-time owner sitting in the building,” Valiotti said.

“That is a healthy graduation and I plan for it from day one,” he added.

However, he said the model could remain viable over the long term where the fractional executive genuinely takes responsibility and becomes integrated into the business.

He compared the development of the role with the established use of fractional chief financial and technology officers.

“For data we are a few years behind, and the role will land in the same place, often as the first senior data hire a company ever makes,” he said.

Cyprus as a base for global data work

Valiotti said Cyprus offers several practical advantages for delivering senior services to clients in international technology markets.

“The company and tax structure lets you run and grow a real business from here,” he said.

The island’s infrastructure is another factor, particularly for professionals working in data and AI.

“The climate is good and the internet is fast and reliable, and for anyone in data and AI that last point matters more than people expect, because you need constant access to tools like Anthropic and OpenAI,” Valiotti said.

Operating within the European legal and compliance framework also makes it relatively straightforward to contract with clients in the US and northern Europe, he said.

Europe’s large pool of data and engineering talent provides another advantage, allowing Valiotti to build teams across the EU while operating from Cyprus.

That thinking also helped prompt the creation of the Cyprus Data Community, which he said was intended to strengthen the island’s own data and AI talent base.

“The legal side and the technical side line up, and that is what makes the export model work,” he said.

Valiotti said he repeatedly sees two structural problems among US Series A and B clients.

The first is hiring people whose responsibilities do not match their expertise, explained.

He pointed out that a company may hire an analyst and then expect that person to function simultaneously as a data engineer and strategist.

“It never works,” Valiotti stated.

He said the same problem could be seen in the companies he assesses as a judge of international data and AI awards, where organisations sometimes build teams around a particular technology rather than the business problem they need to solve.

The second problem is spending too much on sophisticated data infrastructure too early.

“A team running its first data experiments does not need Snowflake,” Valiotti said.

“It needs Google Sheets and attribution that is actually set up correctly,” he added.

He said founders could be tempted to buy fashionable technology because it creates the impression that a company is taking data seriously.

But if the business is still at an early stage, such infrastructure can represent money spent on capacity that may not be needed for another year.

“Match the spend to the maturity of the business and most of these problems disappear,” Valiotti said.

Remote expertise as a European export

Valiotti believes the growth of fractional executive services reflects a broader change in how high-value professional work is delivered internationally.

“Location has stopped being the constraint,” he said.

“If you are genuinely good and can deliver something useful, you can deliver it to any market from anywhere,” Valiotti said.

The shift means that the market available to a highly specialised professional is no longer necessarily defined by the city or country in which they live.

“The knowledge and the skills travel, and the market around you is the whole world, not the city you happen to live in,” he said.

He said US and northern European businesses were increasingly comfortable hiring senior executives who live in another country, provided they can deliver results and take responsibility for the outcome.

“Buyers in the US and northern Europe care about whether you can move their business, and they have grown comfortable with senior people who sit in another country and still own the outcome,” Valiotti said.

For Europe, he sees this as an opportunity to turn expertise into a significant export industry.

“For Europe it means high-value services become a serious export, the way software did,” he said.

“The talent is here and the legal framework supports it, so the work crosses borders without losing anything,” Valiotti added.

“I think that trend only accelerates,” he concluded.