Cyprus industrial output prices rose by 4.4 per cent year-on-year in July 2026, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Monday.

The index reached 128.2 units, using 2021 as a base value of 100 points, marking a 2 per cent increase compared with June 2026.

Over the first seven months of the year, spanning January to July 2026, the index recorded overall growth of 1.3 per cent compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, prices in electricity supply surged by 9.9 per cent, recording the sharpest increase among the main industrial sectors.

Manufacturing prices rose by 0.2 per cent, while water supply and materials recovery also recorded an increase of 0.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices in mining and quarrying remained unchanged from the previous month.

The index for products sold in the local market increased by 2.3 per cent from June, reaching 130.8 units.

In contrast, the export market index fell by 0.3 per cent month on month to 114.9 units.

When compared with July 2025, all four main industrial sectors recorded price increases.

Electricity supply led the annual rises, with prices jumping by 14 per cent.

Water supply and materials recovery followed with an increase of 5.6 per cent, while manufacturing prices rose by 2.1 per cent.

Mining and quarrying registered the smallest annual increase, at 1.6 per cent.

Prices for products sold in the local market increased by 4.6 per cent year-on-year, while export prices rose by 3.3 per cent.

Across the January-to-July period, water supply and materials recovery recorded the strongest sectoral increase, rising by 3.1 per cent.

Mining and quarrying prices increased by 2.9 per cent, while manufacturing recorded growth of 1.4 per cent.

Electricity supply prices rose by 0.7 per cent over the same seven-month period.

The export market index increased by 2.5 per cent during the first seven months of 2026, while the local market index rose by 1.1 per cent.

A closer examination of individual manufacturing divisions showed that the largest annual rise occurred in the manufacture of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment, where prices climbed by 11 per cent.

Prices in the manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products increased by 5.6 per cent.

The manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment recorded an annual increase of 5.2 per cent.

Prices for wood and wood products, excluding furniture but including cork, rose by 4.3 per cent.

The manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment recorded annual price growth of 3.2 per cent.

Prices in the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products rose by 2.1 per cent.

The manufacture of refined petroleum products, chemicals, chemical products and pharmaceutical preparations recorded an annual increase of 1.5 per cent.

Prices for rubber and plastic products rose by 1.1 per cent, while paper products and printing registered a smaller increase of 0.3 per cent.

In contrast, prices in the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products fell slightly by 0.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices in the manufacture of textiles, wearing apparel and leather products remained unchanged from July 2025.

On a monthly basis, the largest manufacturing increase was recorded in basic metals and fabricated metal products, where prices rose by 0.6 per cent.

Prices for other non-metallic mineral products and for machinery, motor vehicles and other transport equipment increased by 0.5 per cent.

Refined petroleum products, chemicals and pharmaceutical preparations recorded a monthly rise of 0.4 per cent.

Wood products increased by 0.2 per cent, while rubber and plastic products and electronic and electrical equipment each rose by 0.1 per cent.

Prices for textiles, wearing apparel and leather products remained unchanged from June.

Food products, beverages and tobacco, along with paper products and printing, recorded monthly declines of 0.1 per cent.

The manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing, and machinery repair and installation posted the sharpest monthly decline, falling by 0.3 per cent.

During the first seven months of 2026, electronic, optical and electrical equipment recorded the largest manufacturing price increase, rising by 6.8 per cent year on year.

Furniture, other manufacturing, and machinery repair and installation followed with growth of 5.6 per cent.

Wood products rose by 2.5 per cent, basic metals and fabricated metal products by 2.3 per cent, and machinery, motor vehicles and other transport equipment by 1.9 per cent.

Prices for other non-metallic mineral products increased by 1.3 per cent, while refined petroleum, chemical and pharmaceutical products rose by 0.8 per cent.

Rubber and plastic products recorded growth of 0.6 per cent.

Finally, food products, beverages and tobacco, along with paper products and printing, increased by 0.2 per cent, while textiles, clothing and leather products rose by 0.1 per cent.