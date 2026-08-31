Veteran British comedian John Cleese, co-founder of Monty Python and creator of Fawlty Towers, will perform in Cyprus for the first time on Tuesday 10 November, presenting his one man show Last Time To See Me Before I Die at Eleftheria stadium in Nicosia.

The show, starting at 7.30pm, offers a personal look back at Cleese’s life and career, recollections of his time with Monty Python and Fawlty Towers, alongside reflections on fame, growing old and death.

Cleese pioneered absurdist sketch comedy through Monty Python’s Flying Circus and the group’s subsequent films, most controversial of which was Life of Brian for its depiction of a messianic figure

Beyond Python, Cleese wrote and starred in Fawlty Towers, widely regarded as one of the finest British sitcoms ever made.

He went on to write and star in A Fish Called Wanda, a role that earned him a BAFTA and an Oscar nomination, among other film and television credits spanning an illustrious career.

Despite its title, the show was originally billed as a farewell tour but has carried on for years across various countries.

Tickets go on sale for pre-sale this Wednesday at 10am.