In the 2026 Cyprus Cricket T10 Cup, presented by HurryCurry, Limassol Warriors suffered an agonising one-run defeat to Nicosia Capitals after failing to score the required six runs in the Super Over. The match had earlier finished level, with both sides scoring 59 runs.

In the later game, Nicosia Capitals successfully defended a target of 76 against Larnaka Warriors, who finished on 48 in deteriorating light. The late finish to the earlier match, caused by a slow over rate, resulted in a delayed start to the Nicosia Capitals–Larnaka Warriors fixture.

In the 40-over competition, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol recorded a comprehensive victory over Amdocs. Asked to bat first, Amdocs were bowled out for 75 in 25.5 overs, with National Team player Roshan Siriwardana claiming an impressive 3 wickets for 14 runs.

The Sri Lankan Lions made a flying start to their chase with an attacking 50-run opening partnership. Last week’s centurion Tharanga continued his excellent form, contributing an attacking 36 as the Lions completed a comfortable victory.

The biggest surprise of the weekend came as Gujrat Lions secured a four-wicket victory over Telugu11. The result leaves Telugu11 with two consecutive defeats and puts their hopes of reaching the semi-finals under significant pressure, with Limassol Warriors, Nicosia Tigers and Gujrat Lions now ahead of them in the race for the knockout stages.

Captain Sohail Ahmed led the way with 4 wickets for 21 runs, while Prashant Patel claimed 3 for 11 as Gujrat Lions dismantled Telugu11 for just 80 runs in 23.2 overs.

Gujrat Lions were deducted seven overs because of their late arrival, leaving them with just 33 overs to chase the target. Despite an early wobble that saw them reduced to 30/3, they completed the chase in 18.3 overs. Saad Riaz and Fiaz Ahmed steadied the innings with a crucial 47-run fourth-wicket partnership, putting the chase firmly back on track and leaving Telugu11’s semi-final hopes hanging by a thread.

In the Women’s T10 competition, Larnaca endured two consecutive 10-wicket defeats over the weekend, losing to both Nicosia and Limassol. Larnaca managed only 28 runs against Nicosia and 32 against Limassol. The upcoming clash between Nicosia and Paphos on October 4 could prove decisive in determining the two finalists, with the tournament scheduled to conclude on October 18.

Over the weekend, Cyprus also welcomed Petersfield CC from the UK, who played social matches against the British Forces, Limassol Telugu and the Cyprus Development Squad.

The fixtures were played in excellent spirit, with Petersfield CC returning home with two victories. The British Forces were the only side to defeat the visitors, securing a closely fought 12-run victory in the opening match.