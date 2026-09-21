Autumn marks a fresh start, a change of pace and new daily routines. As our everyday schedules fill up again with work, studies, commitments and errands, simple, high-quality flavours become even more important. And because every new beginning calls for new options, Bean Bar is updating its menu with three new sandwiches, created for those looking for healthy and tasty options… on the go!

With a focus on fresh ingredients, high-quality, and unique flavour combinations, Bean Bar is expanding the menu of selected stores with three new sandwiches, freshly prepared every day to suit different moments of the day and a variety of tastes.

The new additions include the Turkey & Cottage Cheese Wholemeal Sandwich, a delicious combination of turkey breast, cottage cheese, Greek yogurt and Florina peppers, served on whole-grain bread. A light option, ideal for those who enjoy simple and balanced flavours.

For fish lovers, the Tuna Tortilla Wrap combines tuna with lollo rosso lettuce, dairy-free mayonnaise and peach-jalapeño compote, all wrapped in a soft tortilla. A unique combination of flavours, with sweet and spicy notes adding a twist to an everyday snack.

Completing the new selection is the vegetarian Burrata & Tomato Focaccia, featuring velvety burrata, fresh tomatoes and basil pesto on homemade focaccia, a delicious combination of flavours and aromas with a distinctly Mediterranean feel.

And because some favourites never go out of style, the Turkey & Cheese Croissant, a fresh croissant with turkey, Edam cheese and mayonnaise, as well as the beloved Chicken Tortilla Wrap, with chicken breast, quinoa, lettuce, carrots, pickled cucumbers and honey mustard sauce, wrapped in a soft tortilla, are still available at Bean Bar, and continue to be popular choices among customers.

“At Bean Bar, we love creating products that fit the modern lifestyle, without compromising on taste and quality. With our new selection of sandwiches, we want to make everyday moments fresher and healthier by offering options that are freshly prepared each day, using high-quality ingredients,” said Bean Bar Brand Manager Antonia Koumetou. “Our new sandwiches reflect the energy and positivity that inspire us with every new step we take. So, we invite our customers to give them a try and discover new flavours to enjoy throughout the day.”

The new sandwiches are available at selected Bean Bar stores in Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca. More specifically, customers can find them at the brand’s locations in Engomi, 360, the University of Nicosia and the Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia, at the Old Port, Kolonakiou Street, Zakaki, and Independence Avenue in Limassol, and at Bean Bar in Skarinou.

Bean Bar customers can also order their favourite sandwiches through Foody, Bolt and Wolt, or via the Bean Bar app for takeaway, with pick-up available at the store of their choice among the locations where the new sandwiches are available.

Bean Bar: make every moment… fresh to go!