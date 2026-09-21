A hairdresser in Turkey was viciously attacked after relatives disapproved of how she had cut their child’s hair.

In CCTV footage posted on X, people are seen shouting and gesturing, overturning tables, hitting the hairdresser and throwing rubber sandals at her, pulling her to the floor by her hair and kicking her repeatedly.

The incident occurred in Kahramanmaras district. The salon’s owner, Duygu Mert, sued the attackers. She said her daughter had also been assaulted and that salon equipment had been damaged.

Kahramanmaraş'ta çocuğunun saç kesimini beğenmeyen kadının yakınları kuaförü bastı.



Saldırganlar işletme sahibini kızının gözü önünde yerde tekmeledi, saçından tutup sürükledi. pic.twitter.com/qFppq0gxi7 — gdh (@gundemedairhs) September 18, 2026

According to Turkish media, the hairdresser offered a refund to the disgruntled person, who left and returned with relatives.

Mert said ten women entered the salon and assaulted her.

Police officers arrived and took statements from the women involved and examined the CCTV footage.

Mert was taken to hospital where her injuries were recorded. She then sued the attackers.

https://twitter.com/gundemedairhs/status/2100933073135108375/video/1