Cyprus will give €200,000 in humanitarian aid to Nepal through its CyprusAidprogramme, the foreign ministry announced on Monday, to help address the aftermath of catastrophic flash floods that struck last week.

According to a post on X, the funds will be channelled through the UN emergency response fund and Unicef.

“International solidarity and humanitarian action remain fundamental principles of the foreign policy of Cyprus,” the ministry said.

The floods, triggered by a landslide near the Nepal-China border last Wednesday, sent a vast volume of water, ice and debris crashing through the Bhote Koshi river basin.

Nepal’s disaster management authority reported that the death toll had climbed to 903 by Monday, with 4,247 people still missing.

Poor weather and difficult terrain have continued to hamper rescue efforts, with Nepal seeking specialist support from both India and China.