Cyprus Rocks Festival returns to Protaras this October, bringing together established tribute acts from the UK and Europe for a programme celebrating the music of AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Queen, Def Leppard, Foo Fighters, Mötley Crüe, Aerosmith, The Who, Status Quo and other defining names in rock.

Taking place from October 1-6, 2026, Cyprus Rocks combines live performances, a loyal international festival community and the coastal setting of Protaras. At the heart of this year’s programme are three consecutive Main Stage nights at Trinity Beach, from Friday, October 2 to Sunday, October 4, giving audiences the flexibility to attend for a single evening or enjoy the full three-night programme.

Since launching in Protaras in 2017, Cyprus Rocks has built a strong international following, particularly among visitors from the United Kingdom, with many returning year after year. With “Where Rock Legends Live On” at its heart, Cyprus Rocks 2026 continues to bring together returning visitors and new audiences through a shared love of rock music.

Three nights of classic rock at Trinity Beach

The Main Stage programme opens on Friday, October 2 with Motörheadache, Foo Forgers and Live/Wire – The AC/DC Show, celebrating the music of Motörhead, Foo Fighters and AC/DC. On Saturday, 3 October, Ultimate Leppard, Mötley Crüde and Guns Or Roses take to the stage with tributes to Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe and Guns N’ Roses. The Main Stage weekend concludes on Sunday, 4 October with Quo Connection, Maximum Who and UK Queen, performing the music of Status Quo, The Who and Queen.

The wider programme also includes the Welcome Party at Polyxenia Isaak on Thursday, October 1, featuring ZZ Top GB and Aerosmith Rocks UK, and the Farewell Party on Tuesday, October 6, with Small Fakers and Fleetwood Bac.

Festivalgoers can choose a specific performance, attend all three Main Stage nights or combine the music with a weekend stay in Protaras.

An international festival experience, close to home

Cyprus Rocks has built its identity around powerful live performances and a strong sense of community. Organised by Iron Stallion Promotions, the six-day festival brings this community together in Protaras, where the coastal setting forms an integral part of the experience. For rock fans, the programme offers the chance to experience some of the genre’s most recognisable catalogues performed live in one festival setting.

Tickets

Tickets are available online through TicketBox Cyprus. Admission to the Welcome and Farewell Parties is €35, while Friday, Saturday and Sunday Main Stage entry is €50 per day. Children up to 14 years old can attend free of charge when accompanied by an adult, while those aged 15–18 can attend at half price.

Cyprus Rocks Festival 2026 is proudly supported by principal sponsor KEO. The festival is also supported by Paralimni-Deryneia Municipality.

For full festival information and programme details, visit: https://www.cyprusrocks.co.uk/ or follow Cyprus Rocks Festival on Facebook.