Another outdoor cinema series lands in Nicosia soon, so film lovers gather around! The Strovolos Youth Municipal Council, in collaboration with Strovolos Municipality, holds the Open-Air Cinema nights in the first week of September, adding an exciting atmosphere to the return to the city.

From September 3 to 6, the courtyard of the Strovolos Municipal Hall will welcome cinephiles for four nights of film viewings. The first film of the series is Sonic 3, a family-friendly comedy and adventure film that will be shown on September 3 at 7.45pm.

The second film is the beloved musical Mamma Mia! The Movie starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Julie Walters, Dominic Cooper, Amanda Seyfried and Christine Baranski.

Up next, The Bad Guys will follow on September 5 – another animation film suitable for young audiences.

Closing off the series, is F1: The Movie on Sunday, September 6 featuring Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies and Javier Bardem. The film follows a Formula One (F1) driver who returns to racing after a 30-year break in order to save his former teammate’s underdog team.

All the film nights are free to go to, offering fun nights out in the capital city.

Open-Air Cinema Strovolos

Sonic 3. September 3. Mamma Mia! September 4. The Bad Guys. September 5. F1: The Movie. September 6. Strovolos Municipal Hall, Nicosia. Free admission