Cypriot high jumper Elena Kulichenko won silver at the 20th Mediterranean Games in Taranto on Monday, clearing 1.92 metres to secure another medal for the Cypriot delegation.

Kulichenko cleared 1.92m with her third attempt, recording a new personal best for the year, according to the Cyprus Olympic Committee.

She then attempted 1.94m and 1.96m, remaining in contention for the gold medal until the conclusion of the competition.

Montenegro’s Maria Vukovic won gold after clearing 1.94m, while Kulichenko took second place on the podium.

The medal was the 12th won by Cyprus at the games, with the delegation having collected four gold, five silver and three bronze medals.