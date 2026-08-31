Kyperounda community council on Monday warned residents about suspected scammers travelling in a dark grey Toyota Corolla.

According to the council, the vehicle has been seen in the area in recent days, with its occupants approaching people and asking for money for various purported personal reasons.

“The public is urged not to give in to pressure from beggars and not to give anyone money for any reason,” the community council said.

Residents were urged to contact police immediately if they witnessed similar incidents.