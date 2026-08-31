On the first weekend of September, in between the return to school, work and routine, arrives a day out in the mountains that celebrates Cypriot tradition, crafts and nature. Activities for all ages, markets and performances will fill the Troodos Presidential Residence on Sunday, September 6.

For the third consecutive year, the Troodos Presidential Residence is opening its doors to the public and inviting young and old to the ‘Let’s Go to Troodos 3’ (Pame Troodos) event running from 11am to 6pm, for a special celebration dedicated to the people, products, flavours and traditions of mountainous Cyprus.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a site of particular historical and symbolic significance and meet producers, artisans and creators who, through their work and passion, keep tradition alive and showcase the authentic character of the Cypriot countryside.

The event is being held on the initiative of First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides and is co-organised by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the Office of the Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities, and the Press and Information Office.

A key aim of the event is to give the public access to iconic buildings of the Republic of Cyprus, while also supporting small businesses, producers and creators, promoting local products and increasing visitation and sustainable development in mountain communities.

Market stalls with local brands, artists and producers will be set up, selected through an open call that was announced earlier in the summer.

Apart from browsing, shopping and tasting, the event also retains its social character, with this year’s proceeds supporting the important work of ‘Eleousa’ Agros Elderly Care Home.

Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy a special Sunday in the Troodos Mountains featuring music, tsiattista folk songs, an introduction to traditional musical instruments and activities for children, set within a picturesque natural environment. All while getting a unique glimpse of the Troodos Presidential Residence.

What’s more, to make attendance easier for the public, two parking areas will operate near Troodos Square (next to the Meteorological Station) and at the Troodos Environmental Information Centre. Free shuttle buses will operate from both locations to and from the Presidential Residence throughout the event.

To facilitate the entry process, visitors are asked to bring their identity card or another official identification document.

Let’s Go to Troodos 3

Open day with traditional activities, art and music in the Cypriot countryside. September 6. Troodos Presidential Residence, Troodos Mountains. 11am-6pm. Free admission