'Music by Moonlight': acclaimed Italian orchestra to make Cyprus debut at Minthis

Some melodies never leave us.

They accompany childhood memories, unforgettable films, celebrations, journeys and moments that define our lives. Years later, hearing them performed live by a full orchestra has the remarkable ability to transport us back in an instant.

On Sunday, September 20, 2026, Minthis will present “Music by Moonlight”, hosting the internationally-acclaimed Roma Tre Orchestra from the Italian capital, in its first-ever performance in Cyprus. Other than offering a significant cultural occasion, the event presents the island’s audiences with a rare opportunity to experience a large international orchestral ensemble of this calibre.

Travelling from Italy, the orchestra will bring together 40 Italian musicians under the direction of distinguished conductor Christian Kunert, transforming the Clubhouse Green Lawn at Minthis into an open-air concert stage for one exceptional evening, against the backdrop of the golf course and the historic 12th-century monastery.

The Roma Tre Orchestra’s first visit to Cyprus will be marked by two exceptional concerts. For its performance at Minthis, the orchestra has created a specially-curated programme inspired by the character of the resort and tailored to its audience. Bringing together 40 musicians, the concert will offer a rare opportunity to experience the richness, precision and passion of Italy’s musical tradition through the collective power of an internationally-acclaimed orchestral ensemble. It promises to be a defining moment in the island’s cultural calendar: an unforgettable meeting of world-class music, Italian artistry and the extraordinary setting of Minthis.

Presented by Pafilia, the visionary developer behind the award-winning Minthis resort, in collaboration with LaimTee Art, “Music by Moonlight” will take audiences on a musical journey through some of the world’s most celebrated classical masterpieces and unforgettable music from cinema.

The programme brings together works by Tchaikovsky, Johann Strauss II, Paul Dukas and Amilcare Ponchielli, alongside nostalgic symphonic scores from iconic films that have captivated audiences across generations. Moving between the grandeur of the classical repertoire and the emotion of the silver screen, the evening has been thoughtfully curated to evoke memory, nostalgia and wonder.

Full orchestra, new aural dimension

At the heart of the experience is the unmistakable power of hearing this music performed live by a full orchestra. Familiar melodies take on a new dimension through the collective sound of 40 musicians, allowing audiences to rediscover compositions they may have known for years in an entirely different way.

The performance unfolds within the distinctive surroundings of Minthis, where contemporary architecture and protected natural landscapes create an atmosphere unlike a traditional concert venue. As daylight gradually gives way to moonlight, the Clubhouse Green Lawn becomes a stage where music is experienced not only through sound, but through place.

“Music by Moonlight” continues Minthis’ commitment to bringing exceptional cultural experiences to Cyprus. Following the success of the Minthis Music Festival, this special autumn performance broadens the resort’s cultural programme while creating a rare opportunity to experience an international orchestra against one of the island’s most inspiring natural settings.

It is an evening for music lovers, cinema enthusiasts and those who appreciate exceptional live performance — a celebration of masterpieces, memories and melodies that have remained with us across generations.

Event details