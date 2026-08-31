A total of 550 offences were recorded during a nationwide police campaign targeting the use of mobile phones and other objects while driving over the past week, police said on Monday.
Of these, 520 involved drivers using a mobile phone while behind the wheel, while a further 30 concerned the use of other objects while driving.
The campaign involved roadside checks across Cyprus and aimed to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving and improve road safety.
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