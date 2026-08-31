Seven arrests were made on Sunday night for offences including impersonation, assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, intoxication, causing a disturbance and assaulting a police officer, police said on Monday.

Officers stopped and checked 504 drivers and 194 passengers, while 41 premises were inspected, resulting in 11 complaints.

Traffic checks resulted in 297 reports for a range of violations, while a further 12 cases are under investigation.

Of the traffic offences recorded, 151 involved speeding. Police also impounded 13 vehicles.

A total of 202 breathalyser tests were carried out, resulting in eight drink-driving reports.

Two drivers also tested positive in preliminary roadside drug tests, with both cases under investigation.