Authorities are investigating possible arson after two fires broke out along a road near Cape Greco on Monday morning.

The two fires were spotted along the road leading from the Sea Caves to the Cape Greco environmental information and education centre and were extinguished by passersby before they could spread.

Forestry department spokesman Glafcos Kyriacou said the department was alerted to the fires at 10.37am.

Forestry department and fire service crews subsequently arrived at the scene and secured both areas.

Kyriacou thanked the members of the public whose quick intervention prevented the fires from spreading.

Forestry department crews remained on alert in the area and were continuing to monitor it, while investigations into the cause of the two fires were under way.

Kyriacou said the possibility that the fires had been started deliberately had not been ruled out.