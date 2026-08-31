Milan Trajkovic won silver in the 110m hurdles at the 20th Mediterranean Games in Taranto on Monday, equalling the Cypriot national record with a time of 13.25 seconds.

The Cypriot champion matched the record he set in 2017 at the Diamond League meeting in London.

France’s Erwann Cinna took gold in 13.22 seconds, finishing just ahead of Trajkovic.

The result saw Trajkovic repeat his silver medal performance from the Mediterranean Games in Oran four years ago, where he also finished second in the event.

His latest medal brought Cyprus’ total at the games to 11 before Elena Kulichenko added another silver in the high jump, taking the delegation’s overall tally to 12 medals.

Cyprus has now won four gold, five silver and three bronze medals at the games.