A 33-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca on Monday in connection with an attempted burglary at a residence on Thursday, with a second suspect already in custody in relation to the same case.

The attempted burglary took place shortly before 5pm on Thursday.

Following investigations, officers found evidence linking the 33-year-old and a 39-year-old man to the case, and arrest warrants were issued against both.

The 39-year-old was arrested on Friday evening, with police finding burglary tools in a backpack he was carrying.

He appeared before Larnaca District Court on Saturday, which remanded him in custody for three days.

The 33-year-old was arrested shortly after 10am on Monday.