Cyprus’ economy expanded by 3.3 per cent in real terms year on year in the second quarter of 2026, according to a report from the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Seasonally and working-day adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) reached €7.87 billion between April and June, representing growth of 0.8 per cent compared with the first quarter.

The expansion was supported mainly by stronger activity in wholesale and retail trade, vehicle repairs, information and communication, financial services and construction.

Construction recorded the fastest annual growth among the main sectors, expanding by 5.4 per cent to €379.10 million.

Information and communication grew by 4.5 per cent year on year to €931.00m, while financial and insurance activities increased by 3.9 per cent to €634.10m.

The broad trade, transport, accommodation and food services sector remained the largest contributor to GDP, rising by 1.4 per cent to €1.61bn.

Mining, manufacturing and utilities expanded by 2.8 per cent to €462.30m, although manufacturing alone grew by a more modest 0.8 per cent to €331.70m.

Real estate activities increased by 2.1 per cent to €690.00m, while professional and technical services rose by 2.6 per cent to €684.40m.

Public administration, education and health expanded by 1.1 per cent to €1.21bn, with arts, entertainment and recreation up 1.6 per cent to €249.20m.

Agriculture, forestry and fishing recorded the weakest expansion among the sectors, growing by 0.5 per cent to €83.90m.

On the expenditure side, final consumption expenditure increased by 5.2 per cent to €6.08bn.

Household consumption rose by 5.4 per cent to €4.75bn, while general government spending increased by 4.5 per cent to €1.34bn.

Gross fixed capital formation jumped by 17.7 per cent to €1.75bn, although excluding ships and aircraft, capital investment fell by 2.0 per cent to €1.48bn.

Exports of goods and services declined by 1.8 per cent to €8.73bn, while imports increased by 3.0 per cent to €8.48bn.