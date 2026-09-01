The Republic’s first mental health ambassador, Poly Gregora, was appointed for a period of two years on Tuesday by Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides.

“With the creation of the institution of mental health ambassador, the voice of society is strengthened in the public debate and greater space is given to the knowledge and experience of people with lived experience in the field of mental health,” the health ministry said.

The ministry described Gregora as an expert in the field and mental health advocate with many years of experience, adding that she had contributed to the writing of the national health strategy for mental health from 2025 to 2028.

“The goal is a society in which we can talk openly about mental health, without fear and prejudice, and in which seeking help is treated as an act of care and strength,” the ministry said.

The new role is aimed at contributing to informing and raising awareness about mental health, as well as the promotion of mental wellbeing and the combatting of stigma to cultivate a society “with more understanding, acceptance and support for everyone”.

“Mental health is an integral part of health and quality of life and constitutes an important priority for the ministry of health and the state,” the ministry concluded.