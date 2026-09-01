Twelve reports of damage have so far been recorded in Larnaca following the severe weather that hit the city and district on Saturday, authorities said on Tuesday.

Reports have been received from Pervolia, Kiti, Athienou, Kalo Chorio and Livadia, according to Larnaca district governor Odysseas Hatzistefanou.

The storm damaged homes, water tanks and photovoltaic systems. In one case, a structure supporting a water tank collapsed.

Damage was also reported at a livestock unit in Athienou, with the case referred to the agriculture department for assessment.

The district administration is continuing inspections, with its findings due to be submitted to the interior ministry on September 8.

Residents have until September 7 to report damage, with the number of cases expected to rise as assessments continue.