Alpha Bank Cyprus has won two awards at the 2026 World’s Best Digital Bank Awards, recognising its mobile banking application and integrated consumer banking website.

The bank was named Cyprus winner in the Best Mobile Banking App and Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site categories at the awards organised by international financial magazine Global Finance.

The awards are being held for the 27th year and recognise banks based on the development and quality of their digital services and customer experience.

The Best Mobile Banking App award recognises Alpha 360 Mobile, which is at the centre of Alpha Bank Cyprus’s digital banking offering.

The application provides customers with access to everyday banking transactions and services, with the bank highlighting its focus on convenience, accessibility and security.

The Best Integrated Consumer Banking Site award, meanwhile, recognises the bank’s wider approach to digital customer service and the experience provided across its online channels.

“The two international distinctions confirm our steady investment in the development of our digital services and the continuous improvement of our customers’ experience,” said Miltos Michaelas, CEO of Alpha Bank Cyprus.

“For us, technology has value when it makes everyday banking simpler, more immediate and safer, and gives our customers the ability to be served in the way and at the time they choose,” he added.

“The recognition of Alpha 360 Mobile and the overall digital experience we offer is an important reward for the efforts of our people and gives us even greater impetus to continue developing our services, with the needs of our customers as our constant point of reference,” Michaelas stated.

The World’s Best Digital Bank Awards assess banks against a range of criteria, including their strategy for serving digital customers, the adoption and development of digital services, the breadth of products available and the benefits generated by digital initiatives.

The assessment also considers the design and functionality of web and mobile channels, according to Global Finance.

The evaluation of entries is carried out in cooperation with Infosys, the official partner of the awards, while the final selection of winners is made by the editorial team of Global Finance.

The official ceremony for the 2026 World’s Best Digital Banks and AI in Finance Awards will take place in Singapore in October.