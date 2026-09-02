Cyprus had one of the lowest shares of internet users paying for film, series or sports streaming services in the EU in 2025, according to Eurostat data.

Some 26.97 per cent of internet users in Cyprus had paid for such a subscription during the reference period, well below the EU average of 32.68 per cent.

The figure placed Cyprus 20th among the 27 EU member states, with only Estonia, Portugal, Croatia, Romania, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovenia and Bulgaria recording lower rates.

Ireland had by far the highest share, at 63.94 per cent, followed by Denmark at 61.11 per cent and the Netherlands at 59.23 per cent.

Cyprus also lagged several other European markets, including Greece, where 40.18 per cent of internet users paid for film, series or sports streaming services, and Malta, at 33.07 per cent.

Across the EU, 32.7 per cent of internet users had a paid subscription for films, series or sports in 2025, making it the most popular of four types of digital subscription covered by Eurostat.

Music streaming was the second most common, with 23.0 per cent of internet users paying for a service.

Paid subscriptions to online news sites, newspapers or magazines were considerably less common, at 7.2 per cent, while gaming streaming services accounted for just 6.1 per cent.

The figures highlight substantial differences in streaming habits across Europe, with Bulgaria recording the lowest share for film, series or sports services at 9.26 per cent.

Slovenia followed at 13.69 per cent, while Latvia and Lithuania recorded 16.65 per cent and 17.42 per cent respectively.

Outside the EU, Norway recorded a high share of 58.41 per cent and Switzerland 40.97 per cent, while Turkey stood at 13.98 per cent.

The figures are based on individuals who had a paid subscription to a film, series or sports streaming service during the previous three months.