Financial technology and stockbrokerage company Freedom24 is exploring the possibility of establishing a presence in Geneva as the European financial technology firm considers Switzerland a market of long-term strategic interest, the company said on Wednesday.

The assessment will examine opportunities across wealth management, digital financial infrastructure, responsible artificial intelligence and data governance, areas where Switzerland’s established expertise overlaps with capabilities already developed by the company.

Freedom24 is a division of Freedom Holding Corp and provides investment and financial technology services to European clients.

Among the options being considered are business models that would combine the relationship-driven approach associated with Swiss wealth management with proprietary technology developed across the wider Freedom Group.

The company’s existing European infrastructure includes Tradernet, its proprietary investment platform, and Neo Compliance, an AI-powered framework for compliance and risk-management processes.

Freedom24 said its experience with these technologies would help inform its assessment of the Swiss market and determine what role a future Geneva operation could play in its wider European development.

The company also plans to deepen its engagement with Switzerland’s financial, technology and research communities while evaluating the market and developing its longer-term plans.

“Switzerland has long set the benchmark for wealth management, institutional discipline and client trust,” said Evgenii Tiapkin, CEO of Freedom24.

“Geneva is a natural place for us to explore how these strengths can be combined with our technology and European operating experience,” he explained.

“We are approaching the market with a long-term perspective and will shape our plans carefully, in dialogue with local stakeholders and in accordance with the Swiss regulatory framework,” Tiapkin added.

Freedom24 stressed that any future activities in Switzerland would be structured in line with applicable regulatory requirements and would be subject to any necessary authorisations.

The company said further details would be announced as its assessment of the Swiss market progresses.

Through its proprietary platform, Freedom24 provides investors with access to a broad range of market instruments across the American, European and Asian markets.

The company is licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and operates under the MiFID II regulatory framework.

It serves clients across all EU and European Economic Area states and has teams operating in key European Union markets, including Cyprus.