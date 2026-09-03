BoC board gains senior international technology expertise

Bank of Cyprus Holdings and the Bank of Cyprus on Thursday announced the appointment of Elisabet Pinilla Guell as an independent non-executive director, following approval from the European Central Bank (ECB).

The appointment also took effect for the board of directors of Bank of Cyprus Holdings, the announcement added.

Pinilla is a senior international executive with more than 30 years of experience in technology leadership across the banking and insurance sectors.

She currently serves as head of technology and operations at Santander UK and Cater Allen, where she performs the SMF24 chief operations function for both entities.

Pinilla is also a member of the Santander UK executive committee, the executive risk, compliance and economic crime committee and the global technology and operations committee.

She also attends meetings of the UK board risk committee, the announcement mentioned.

Her previous senior positions within the Banco Santander Group and AXA included global head of the technology and operations transformation office and global IT delivery at Banco Santander, as well as global IT chief transformation officer at AXA.

Pinilla holds a degree in computer science from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, a master’s degree in banking and financial operations from INESE and an executive degree in business administration from IESE.

She has also completed executive studies in digital transformation at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Across her career, Pinilla has developed expertise spanning technology, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, as well as digital transformation, the bank said.

Her experience also includes enterprise-wide change, operational resilience and executive-level governance and risk oversight, it added.