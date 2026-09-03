Cypriot businesses expand Greek reach through Skroutz summer sales

Cypriot consumers placed 62 per cent more orders through Skroutz during this year’s summer sales compared with the corresponding period last year, with turnover rising by 58 per cent, according to data released by the Greek marketplace.

The average value of an order stood at €101, remaining broadly unchanged from last year, while the average total amount spent by each consumer during the sales period increased by 4 per cent to €151.

The strongest shopping activity was recorded towards the end of the sales period, with Friday, August 28 and Monday, August 31 registering the highest levels of purchasing activity.

Limassol accounted for the largest share of orders at 35 per cent, followed by Nicosia with 34 per cent, Larnaca with 17 per cent, Paphos with 9.5 per cent and Famagusta with 4 per cent.

Skroutz, Greece’s most popular marketplace, recorded the figures for the summer sales period running from July 13 to August 31, covering purchases of discounted products.

Among the product categories, Cypriot consumers spent the most on technology, fashion and health and beauty products.

Fashion accounted for the largest share of discounted purchases at 25 per cent, followed by household appliances at 20 per cent and technology at 16 per cent.

The biggest increases in sales of discounted products compared with the same period last year were recorded in the Auto-Moto category, which rose by 126 per cent, followed by books at 115 per cent and household appliances at 102 per cent.

The average discount across products stood at about 11 per cent.

Fashion recorded the highest average discount at 16 per cent, followed by Skroutz for Business at 13 per cent and children’s and baby products at 12 per cent.

The figures also showed growing use of alternative collection options, with consumers increasingly turning to Skroutz Hub and Skroutz Points for faster and more flexible delivery.

Orders through Skroutz Hub increased by 158 per cent, while 46 per cent of all orders were delivered to a Skroutz Point.

Payment by card remained by far the most popular method, accounting for 78 per cent of transactions.

Revolut was used for 21 per cent of purchases, while cash on delivery accounted for the remaining 1 per cent.

The sales period also highlighted the growing reach of Cypriot businesses selling through Skroutz, with local merchants significantly increasing their exposure to consumers outside Cyprus.

Greek consumers accounted for 73 per cent of the orders fulfilled by Cypriot businesses, while the remaining 27 per cent came from customers in the domestic Cyprus market.

The figures suggested that the marketplace was increasingly providing Cypriot businesses with a route into the wider Greek market, alongside its role in serving local consumers.

The data covered the summer sales period from July 13 to August 31 in 2025 and 2026 and related specifically to purchases of discounted products.

The calculation of the average basket value was based on orders containing at least one discounted product.