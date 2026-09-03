Agricultural input and investment prices in Cyprus fell by 2.62 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, while producer prices for agricultural products increased by 5.4 per cent, according to data published by the state statistical service (Cystat).

The price index for intermediate consumption and investment in agriculture reached 121.37 in the first quarter, with 2020 used as the base year.

The largest annual decline was recorded in the price of seeds and planting stock, which fell by 19.4 per cent.

Electricity prices also dropped by 10.95 per cent over the same period.

However, farmers faced higher costs in other areas, with prices for transport equipment and tractors rising by 16.5 per cent.

Prices for agricultural materials increased by a further 8.23 per cent.

Meanwhile, the producer price index for agricultural products reached 134.24, up 5.4 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Crop production recorded the stronger increase, with its producer price index reaching 156.20, an annual rise of 7.09 per cent.

The index for livestock production stood at 124.38, up 4.55 per cent year-on-year.

Within crop production, tomato prices recorded the largest increase, soaring by 90 per cent during the first quarter.

Apple prices rose by 29.5 per cent, while the largest decline was recorded in seedlings, whose producer prices fell by 19.4 per cent.

In livestock production, beef prices jumped by 59 per cent, the largest increase recorded among the products covered by the data.

Pork prices moved in the opposite direction, falling by 15.4 per cent, the biggest decline in the livestock sector.

The figures present a mixed picture for Cyprus’ farmers, with the cost of some important inputs falling while machinery, transport equipment and materials became more expensive.

At the same time, producer prices increased sharply for several agricultural products, particularly tomatoes and beef.