Cyprus shoppers continued to give Jumbo a lift in August, with sales at its stores on the island rising by approximately 9 per cent year on year, following a 14 per cent increase in July.

For the first eight months of 2026, Jumbo’s sales in Cyprus grew by around 6 per cent, remaining slightly ahead of the group-wide growth rate.

Across the Jumbo group, sales increased by approximately 9 per cent in August, continuing the improvement recorded during the previous month.

As a result, group sales for the January-to-August period rose by around 5.8 per cent year on year, placing the retailer slightly ahead of management’s full-year target of approximately 5 per cent.

Meanwhile, the company announced that an extraordinary cash distribution of €1 per share will be proposed at an upcoming meeting of its board of directors.

If approved, the payment would bring total cash distributions during 2026 to €2.20 per share. Jumbo has already distributed €161.2m, equivalent to €1.20 per share, to shareholders since the beginning of the year.

The ex-distribution date has been set for Monday, November 16, followed by the record date on Tuesday, November 17. Payment is scheduled for Friday, November 20.

Management, however, maintained its forecast for full-year sales growth of around 5 per cent and net profit of between €310m and €320m.

The company said the outlook reflected the importance of the final four months to its full-year performance, as well as continuing uncertainty in the global trading environment.

Ongoing tensions in the Middle East were also creating volatility in energy prices and transport costs. Jumbo said it remained focused on maintaining competitive prices and protecting consumers’ purchasing power.

Greece recorded the strongest August performance after Bulgaria. The parent company’s net sales, excluding transactions between group companies, rose by approximately 11 per cent during the month, while growth for the first eight months reached around 8 per cent.

Bulgaria led the group’s markets, with sales through its physical store network and local e-commerce platform increasing by approximately 17 per cent in August. During the eight-month period, sales grew by around 14 per cent.

Romania continued to trail the group’s other markets. Sales through its stores and online platform were unchanged from a year earlier in August, while sales during the first eight months fell by approximately 5 per cent.

Romania’s standard VAT rate increased from 19 per cent to 21 per cent on August 1, 2025, with Jumbo absorbing the additional cost rather than passing it on through higher selling prices.

Consequently, sales from August onwards are being measured against a more favourable comparison base, an effect the group said had already been included in its 2026 sales budget.

Nevertheless, Jumbo is pressing ahead with its investment programme in Romania, with a new hyperstore in Baia Mare scheduled to open at the end of October.

The group will publish its detailed financial results for the first half of 2026 on Thursday, September 24, before the Athens Stock Exchange opens.