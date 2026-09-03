Cyprus’ registered unemployed rose by 7.2 per cent in August, with the increase driven mainly by public administration, education, administrative and support services, and information and communication, according to figures released on Thursday by the statistical service (Cystat).

The number of unemployed persons registered at district labour offices reached 12,385 on the last day of August 2026, compared with 11,556 in the same month last year.

This represented an annual increase of 829 persons, Cystat reported.

Compared with July, the actual number of registered unemployed rose by 657, from 11,728 to 12,385. Public administration and education together accounted for 470 of the additional registrations during the month.

However, the seasonally adjusted figure, which provides a clearer picture of the underlying labour market trend, also increased to 10,671 in August, from a revised 10,563 in July.

This was the highest seasonally adjusted total since August 2024, when it stood at 10,752.

The figure began 2026 at 10,086 in January and rose slightly to 10,095 in February, before reaching 10,286 in March and 10,551 in April. It fell to 10,497 in May, climbed to 10,634 in June and declined to 10,563 in July, before rising again in August.

By economic activity, public administration and defence recorded the highest number of registered unemployed, at 3,455 persons. This was up from 3,214 in August 2025 and 3,193 in July.

Education followed, with the number rising to 1,939 persons, compared with 1,818 a year earlier and 1,731 in the previous month.

Wholesale and retail trade remained the third-largest category, accounting for 1,404 registered unemployed, up from 1,363 in August 2025 and 1,355 in July.

Professional, scientific and technical activities also recorded a notable annual increase, with the number reaching 879 persons, compared with 792 a year earlier and 847 in July.

Accommodation and food service activities accounted for 841 registered unemployed, up from 798 in August 2025. Nevertheless, the figure was lower than the 889 recorded in July.

Information and communication recorded one of the strongest annual increases, rising to 544 registered unemployed from 451 a year earlier. The figure was also higher than the 512 registered in July.

Manufacturing followed a similar pattern, with registered unemployed reaching 485 persons, compared with 433 in August 2025 and 466 in the previous month.

Administrative and support service activities rose to 438 persons, from 340 a year earlier, while remaining close to the 436 recorded in July.

In financial and insurance activities, registered unemployed stood at 397, up from 372 in August 2025 and almost unchanged from 398 in July.

Construction, by contrast, recorded fewer registered unemployed than a year earlier, falling to 377 from 408. However, the figure was slightly higher than the 369 recorded in July.

Human health and social work activities accounted for 372 registered unemployed, up from 348 in August 2025 and 311 in July.

Transportation and storage recorded 316 unemployed persons, compared with 296 a year earlier and 310 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, other service activities rose to 248 registered unemployed, from 219 in August 2025 and 236 in July.

The number of newcomers registered as unemployed fell to 259 from 290 a year earlier. However, it increased from the 234 recorded in July.

Arts, entertainment and recreation accounted for 212 registered unemployed, compared with 208 in August 2025 and 224 in July.

Real estate activities recorded 123 registered unemployed, up from 97 a year earlier and 121 in the previous month.

Elsewhere, agriculture, forestry and fishing accounted for 51 registered unemployed, compared with 49 in August 2025 and 53 in July.

Activities of households recorded 12 unemployed persons, down from 15 a year earlier and 14 in July.

Water supply, sewerage and waste management recorded 11 registered unemployed, compared with 21 in August 2025 and 10 in July.

Activities of extra-territorial organisations and bodies also accounted for 11 registered unemployed, up from nine both a year earlier and in July.

Finally, mining and quarrying recorded 6 registered unemployed, down from 9 in August 2025 and 8 in July, while electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply accounted for 5, compared with 6 a year earlier and 2 in July.