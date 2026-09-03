The board of directors of Agros Development Company “Proodos” Public Ltd, the parent company of the Rodon hotel, announced on Thursday that it will convene later this month to evaluate its financial performance for the first half of the year.

The board will meet on September 21, 2026 to consider and review the company’s half-yearly financial report.

The meeting’s agenda will focus on the intermediate financial statements alongside the un-audited accounts covering the first six months of the financial year, which ended on June 30, 2026.

Directors will examine the six-month financial results among other standard operational matters during the scheduled session.