The military agreement between Greece and Israel for the development of the so-called Achilles Shield provides protection not only for the two countries but also for Cyprus against the common threat posed by Turkey, Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas said.

Speaking on Friday on the sidelines of a ceremony for students due to attend military academies in Greece, Palmas described the agreement as bilateral cooperation between two allied countries, Greece and Israel, which had been preceded by consultations at a high political level.

Israel and Greece signed a €3 billion defence deal on Monday under which Israel will build a multi-layered air defence system for Greece as Athens pushes ahead with a broader military modernisation programme.

Asked about its significance for Cyprus, Palmas said the three countries faced common security risks.

“To be clear and explicit, what we mean is that all three countries face a threat from Turkey,” he said.

Palmas said Cyprus had faced 52 years of occupation, while Greece was confronted with violations of its airspace and maritime areas, as well as breaches of international law. He added that Israel also faced issues in its relations with Turkey.

“Therefore, three countries which have excellent political relations and military cooperation at various levels are coordinating and can jointly find ways and synergies to address these risks,” he said.

According to Palmas, such cooperation is aimed at strengthening security across the wider region while safeguarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of each of the three countries.

Meanwhile Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday hailed the security agreement signed with Greece as “one of the largest in the state’s history”, linking it directly to the trilateral relationship developed with Cyprus over the past decade.

Cyprus already operates Israel’s Barak MX system and has approved the acquisition of four Greek-made Kentavros counter-drone systems.