The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) will bring regulators, industry representatives and other stakeholders together in Paris on November 24, 2026, to examine how technology and better use of data can improve financial supervision while reducing reporting burdens.

The second edition of ESMA Data Day, titled ‘Data in the Savings and Investment Union – from burden to opportunity’, is expected to attract more than 200 participants for discussions on supervisory reporting, regulatory disclosures and the use of data to strengthen oversight across EU capital markets.

The event comes as European regulators pursue greater simplification and burden reduction in financial reporting, while also seeking to improve the integration of capital markets across the European Union.

ESMA said the discussions would focus on how data and technology could create both challenges and opportunities for supervision, with the broader aim of making regulatory processes more efficient.

A key part of the programme will examine the Market Integration and Supervision Package (MISP) and how its initiatives can support simpler reporting requirements.

The agenda will also cover financial transaction reporting, integrated reporting for investment funds, the European Single Access Point (ESAP) and the monitoring of crypto-assets.

ESAP is intended to provide a central point for accessing publicly available financial and sustainability-related information on European companies and investment products, making data easier for investors and other market participants to find and use.

The discussion on integrated fund reporting will address efforts to streamline the information collected from the investment fund sector, while financial transaction reporting will form another part of the examination of how regulatory data is gathered and used.

Crypto-asset monitoring will also feature as regulators continue to develop their approach to overseeing a rapidly changing part of financial markets.

The event will be held as a hybrid gathering, with participants able to attend in Paris or follow some sessions through online streaming.

ESMA described the Data Day as part of its ongoing dialogue with the financial industry and regulatory community, intended to help shape and refine its strategic priorities for the coming years.

The authority said the discussions would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to consider the practical challenges involved in using data and technology for supervision, alongside the potential benefits of more streamlined regulatory requirements.

Registration for the event is open until October 30, 2026, at 23:59 CET.

The Data Day follows the first edition of the event and forms part of ESMA’s wider work on supervisory reporting and regulatory disclosures as the EU seeks to improve market integration while reducing unnecessary administrative demands.