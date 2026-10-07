In many homes across Limassol, Larnaca and Paphos, the school day ends in English and dinner happens in Russian, Polish or Arabic. Children switch between languages without thinking about it. Maths homework is often where that switch gets complicated, because the parent who wants to help learned long division in a different language and in a different way.

Why maths and language are closely linked

Maths looks universal on paper. A seven is a seven in Moscow, Warsaw and Nicosia. Yet the way children learn to count, name numbers and explain their reasoning is tied closely to language.

Many bilingual adults notice that they still do mental arithmetic in the language they first learned it in. Children in multilingual families often end up with two partial systems, with times tables in one language and word problems in another. That is not a problem in itself, but it can make help at home feel clumsy for both parent and child.

When school and home speak different languages

For families who chose a private or international school, English is usually the language of instruction. A parent who studied in Kyiv, Gdansk or Beirut may know the maths perfectly well but struggle with terms like numerator, remainder or place value in English.

The result is a familiar scene at the kitchen table. The child explains a method in English, the parent explains another method in their own language, and both get frustrated. Many teachers advise parents not to give up on helping, but to focus on practice and confidence rather than on re-teaching the method used in class.

Games that work in more than one language

Screen time is a constant negotiation in most homes, but not all screen time is the same. Learning games that require real calculation, rather than tapping through cartoons, can turn some of that time into practice.

One example is Math Max, a browser game in which players solve maths problems to power attacks in a head-to-head fighting game. It covers material from early addition for four-year-olds up to equations and derivatives, and it runs in 20+ languages, including Russian, Polish, Arabic and English. Because it works in the browser, there is nothing to install on a family laptop or tablet.

For multilingual families, that language choice matters. A child can practise times tables in English on Monday and in Russian with a grandparent on Saturday, using the same game. Siblings or a parent can also play against each other, which adds a bit of competition to what would otherwise be a worksheet.

Practice in the home language counts too

Practising maths in the home language does not undermine what happens at school. Arithmetic skills such as quick addition, multiplication facts and mental shortcuts carry over from one language to the next. A child who can multiply fast in Polish will not forget how to do it in English.

Home-language practice also gives parents a natural role again. Instead of decoding an English worksheet, they can play, quiz and talk about numbers in the language they are most comfortable with. Many families find that this makes maths something shared rather than a nightly battle.

Keep it short and regular

Ten to fifteen minutes a few times a week tends to work better than one long session on Sunday. Short, regular practice builds the automatic recall that makes harder topics easier later on. It also fits more easily around after-school activities, which in Cyprus often stretch well into the evening.

Let children choose the language

Some children want to practise in English because that is how school works. Others enjoy switching to the language they speak with grandparents. Letting the child choose, and switching now and then, keeps both languages active.

What parents can watch for

Whatever tool or method a family uses, a few signals help show whether practice is working. Is the child getting faster at basic facts? Do they make fewer careless mistakes in homework? Do they talk about maths with less reluctance than before?

It is also worth keeping in touch with the teacher. Telling the school that a child practises at home in another language helps the teacher understand why a pupil sometimes explains a sum differently. Most of the private and international schools across Cyprus are used to multilingual classrooms and welcome that kind of information. A short note at the start of the school year is usually enough.

Two languages can make maths stronger

Children growing up between languages already learn to look at things from more than one angle. With a bit of structure, maths can benefit from that too. Short practice in the language that feels most natural at home, combined with what children learn in class, gives many multilingual families in Cypru