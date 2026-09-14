Secondary school students have been called on to walk out of class on Wednesday in protest over unresolved problems including delayed air conditioning, unsafe infrastructure and heavy exam workloads.

The protest, announced by the national students’ coordinating committee (Psem) is timed to coincide with a meeting of the House education committee and will take place during the fourth teaching period.

The organisation said frustration had built a week into the new school year, with several issues it had raised still unaddressed.

Psem raised particular concern over delays in fitting air conditioning units in classrooms, saying assurances had previously been given that the project would be finished by the end of this year.

It claimed earlier remarks made by President Nikos Christodoulides appeared to shift that deadline to the end of the government’s term, “by 2028”.

Figures released by the education ministry show progress varies sharply by district, with Famagusta leading at 65 per cent of primary schools fully equipped, while Paphos and Nicosia trail at 16 per cent and 24 per cent respectively.

Psem also said some schools continue to restrict the wearing of shorts despite circulars issued by the education ministry permitting them.

The organisation pointed to safety concerns at certain school facilities, arguing that infrastructure problems affecting pupils have gone unaddressed for years.

On the volume of exam material, Psem said the amount students are required to cover remains “excessive” despite commitments made to reduce it.

The organisation accused the education ministry of dismissing concerns raised by students and called for a reduction in curriculum content and greater respect for the student voice.

It said it was demanding substantive answers to problems affecting pupils’ daily lives.

Education Minister Athena Michaelidou has said the government remains committed to equipping every school with air conditioning but stressed the work must be carried out safely, citing ageing electrical infrastructure in some buildings that cannot support the additional load without upgrades.