The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has urged Cypriot businesses in the environmental and sustainability sectors to consider attending an international trade exhibition in Budapest in October, where companies, investors and technology developers will meet to discuss new business opportunities.

ENVIRONTEC, powered by ÖKOINDUSTRIA 2026, will take place from October 7 to 9 in the Hungarian capital, bringing together decision-makers, investors, environmental and sustainability companies, researchers, technology developers and industrial users.

The event is intended to provide a platform for business networking, knowledge exchange and the development of practical environmental solutions and new commercial opportunities.

For Cypriot firms, the exhibition could provide an opportunity to identify potential partners and customers in Central and Eastern Europe, particularly in areas such as waste management, water treatment, renewable energy and environmental technology.

The event will cover the circular economy and waste management, reflecting growing demand across Europe for technologies and services aimed at reducing waste and increasing the reuse of materials.

It will also focus on water management and wastewater treatment, an area of particular relevance to Cyprus given the country’s water scarcity and long-term need for efficient water use, treatment and reuse.

Other areas covered will include remediation and brownfield investments, which concern the restoration and redevelopment of previously developed or contaminated land.

The exhibition will also address air quality protection, noise and vibration control, energy efficiency and renewable energy.

Sustainable cities and infrastructure development will form another major area, alongside the protection of freshwater resources.

The programme will further showcase eco-innovations and start-ups in Central and Eastern Europe, potentially giving Cypriot companies and investors access to emerging technologies and businesses in a market that is undergoing a wider green transition.

Environmental consultancy, measurement and sampling will also feature among the sectors represented at the event.

Alongside the exhibition, the conference programme will examine regulatory changes affecting industrial emissions, an issue that could have direct implications for Cypriot manufacturers and other companies operating facilities subject to environmental requirements.

The programme will also consider water-conscious solutions in the context of climate change, as well as the future of landfilling and developments in remediation technologies.

Business opportunities in the Western Balkans will also be examined, potentially providing Cypriot companies with an entry point to markets beyond Hungary and the wider Central European region.

Keve said the event would serve as a meeting point for the green industry, allowing participants to seek joint responses to environmental challenges while presenting practical solutions alongside the problems they are intended to address.

The chamber said the exhibition was not limited to product displays but would also function as a business, professional and innovation platform.

Daily admission will be free for visitors who complete the online registration process.

Further information and registration are available through the ENVIRONTEC website.