Police arrested five people during islandwide checks on Tuesday night, carried out through organised patrols at key locations in urban areas.

According to a police statement, the arrests concerned offences including illegal residence in the Republic of Cyprus, illegal possession of drugs and assaulting a police officer, among others.

During the operation, police stopped 456 vehicles and checked 599 people travelling in them.

A total of 263 reports were issued for various traffic offences, while a further ten cases involving suspected traffic violations are under investigation.

Of the reports issued, 100 concerned speeding, while seven vehicles were impounded as part of police investigations.

Police also carried out 140 alcohol tests, resulting in four reports.

In addition, officers carried out checks at 32 premises as part of efforts to tackle offending, resulting in five reports.