An unstable air mass is temporarily affecting Cyprus, with isolated showers and thunderstorms expected in parts of the island on Wednesday afternoon.

The day will begin mainly clear before becoming partly cloudy in some areas. Isolated rain and thunderstorms are forecast during the afternoon, mainly over the mountains, inland areas and possibly the southeast.

Winds will initially be light and variable at 3 Beaufort, gradually becoming southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slight.

Temperatures will rise to around 28C inland and along the coast and 18C in the higher mountains.

Wednesday night will remain mainly clear, although increased cloud cover is expected locally. Winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly and southeasterly along the northern coast, light at 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slight.

Temperatures will fall to 16C inland, around 18C on the coast and 9C in the higher mountains.

Thursday will initially be mainly clear, with cloud cover gradually increasing and possibly bringing isolated rain, mainly over the mountains.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly clear, although locally increased cloud cover is expected at times.

Temperatures will gradually rise to around the seasonal average.