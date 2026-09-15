Cyprus and Greece are looking to strengthen economic diplomacy, attract investment and jointly pursue opportunities in third markets, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said after talks in Nicosia this week with Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Theoharis.

The meeting came during a two-day visit to Cyprus by Theoharis, who is responsible for economic diplomacy and extroversion, with his programme focused heavily on investment, trade and closer links between the two countries’ business communities. The visit runs from September 14 to 15, according to the Greek foreign ministry.

Kombos, writing on his personal account after the meeting, said the two sides had focused on “strengthening economic diplomacy, investments, and joint business extroversion in third markets”.

The talks therefore went beyond bilateral business ties, with Cyprus and Greece looking at how companies from both countries could work together in markets outside the two countries.

Their economic relationship is already sizeable. Trade in goods between Cyprus and Greece reached €3.3 billion in 2025, with Greece remaining an important trading partner for Cyprus, Energy Minister Michalis Damianos told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) ahead of his own meeting with Theoharis.

Kombos and Theoharis also reaffirmed the strategic cooperation between Cyprus and Greece, while exchanging views on regional developments and Greece’s presidency of the Council of the EU in 2027.

Greece will take over the rotating presidency from July to December 2027, following Lithuania. It is part of the same 18-month presidency trio as Ireland and Lithuania, under which the three countries coordinate longer-term priorities for the Council. The EU Council confirms that Ireland holds the presidency in the second half of 2026, Lithuania follows in the first half of 2027 and Greece takes over for the second half of that year.

Theoharis’ visit also includes meetings with Damianos and Invest Cyprus chief executive Marios Tannousis, as well as talks on Tuesday with Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) president Stavros Stavrou and Cyprus-Greece Business Association president Joseph Joseph.

According to the official programme, the contacts are aimed at identifying new areas of cooperation, supporting businesses seeking to expand abroad and creating further investment and trade opportunities between Cyprus and Greece.