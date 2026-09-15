Cyprus-based InterMaritime Shipmanagement is expanding its presence in Germany and Northern Europe through a new joint venture with Hamburg shipping company Carsten Rehder.

The two companies announced on Tuesday that they will take equal ownership of InterMaritime Shipmanagement GmbH & Co. KG, which will become the sole shareholder of Victoria Marine Ship Management GmbH & Co. KG, Carsten Rehder’s technical shipmanagement business.

Victoria Marine will operate as part of the InterMaritime Group under the InterMaritime Shipmanagement name and logo.

Based in Hamburg, the joint venture will provide full technical management for around 20 vessels, as well as crew management for a number of additional ships.

The companies said the partnership brings together Carsten Rehder’s local market knowledge and project development experience with InterMaritime’s international resources and network.

It is intended to strengthen ship and crew management services, expand the customer base and support further business growth across Germany and Northern Europe.

For InterMaritime, the agreement also builds on an existing presence in Hamburg. The group is headquartered in Limassol and operates offices across Europe and Asia, including Germany, Greece and Poland, according to its official contact information.

Clients are expected to gain access to a wider recruitment network and a larger international pool of seafarers, while the companies also pointed to greater local expertise and further career opportunities for crew.

Carsten Rehder has operated in the German shipping industry for more than 120 years. Carsten Rehder established the business in 1903 after working as a shipbroker in Altona.

Its technical management arm, Victoria Marine, currently provides services for vessels in the container, bulk, multipurpose and tanker segments, according to Carsten Rehder’s official page.

InterMaritime itself was formed in November 2024 through the merger of the shipmanagement activities of Intership Navigation and Interorient Shipmanagement, including Intership sister company Donnelly Tanker Management.

In its announcement at the time, the company said the newly formed group would manage more than 170 vessels, including tankers, LPG carriers, bulkers, containerships and multipurpose ships.

The new German operation will be led jointly by Tim Lissow and Sven Kruse.

Lissow is currently managing director of Interorient Marine Services (Germany), while Kruse is managing director of Victoria Marine Ship Management. They will oversee the integration and future development of the business.

The companies said clients, business partners and seafarers would continue to receive services throughout the transition while the two operations are integrated.