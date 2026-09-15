Cyprus is offering organisers up to €35,000 to bring conferences and corporate events to the island, under a new four-year incentive scheme aimed at attracting higher-value visitors and boosting tourism outside the peak summer season.

The Tourism Deputy Ministry has unveiled the scheme for 2026-2029, covering conferences and meetings, incentive trips, international competitions and sales workshops. The programme carries an annual budget of €150,000.

Unlike its predecessor, which ran until 2025, the new scheme gives organisers an indication of the financial support available before an event takes place, allowing them to factor the incentive into their budgets when deciding where to hold it.

That is particularly important in the conference market, where major international events are often awarded through competitive bidding several years in advance.

The ministry said the four-year lifespan was designed to reflect that reality, giving organisers greater certainty when considering Cyprus for events taking place as far ahead as 2029, while avoiding the need for the scheme to be redesigned each year.

The largest support is available for corporate conferences, at up to €35,000.

Conferences and meetings organised by non-profit organisations, associations, universities and other higher education or academic institutions can receive up to €25,000, while incentive trips qualify for support of up to €20,000.

International competitions and sales workshops are eligible for up to €10,000.

For conferences and incentive trips, the amount available will depend partly on the economic benefit generated for Cyprus, including the number of overnight stays. The timing, location and nature of the event will also be taken into account.

One of the main conditions is that at least 75 per cent of participants must come from abroad. International competitions and sales workshops must, in addition, attract at least 50 overseas participants.

The scheme also makes an excursion part of the package, with organisers required to give participants an opportunity to see more of Cyprus rather than limiting their stay to the conference venue.

The policy forms part of the government’s wider attempt to bring more visitors to Cyprus during the quieter months and strengthen forms of tourism that are less dependent on the traditional summer holiday market.

There is therefore extra support for events held in January and February, as well as those taking place between November and April in rural, mountainous, remote and border areas.

Additional incentives may also be available for events expected to give Cyprus significant international exposure, including those attracting prominent participants and established annual events awarded through international bidding processes.

Eligible applicants include Cypriot and foreign non-profit bodies, associations and institutions, universities and academic organisations, registered professional associations, licensed tourism and travel agencies and companies organising conference-related events in Cyprus.

Bodies financed mainly from the state budget are among those excluded, as are meetings between partners taking place as part of EU-funded programmes.

The scheme will operate under the EU’s de minimis state-aid rules, which allow aid of up to €300,000 to a single undertaking over a three-year period under Commission Regulation 2023/2831.

The Cyprus programme will formally run from its publication in the Official Gazette until December 31, 2029, with applications considered until each year’s available funding is exhausted.

Applications will be submitted electronically to the Tourism Deputy Ministry, while further information is available through its Cyprus Convention Bureau.

The initiative replaces the previous support model used for conference and incentive tourism, with the ministry hoping the longer planning window and predetermined financial incentives will make Cyprus more competitive when organisers are choosing between destinations.