Cyprus’ wholesale trade recorded a sharp increase in the second quarter of 2026, while turnover from the sale and repair of motor vehicles moved in the opposite direction, according to figures released by the statistical service (Cystat) on Tuesday.

The wholesale trade turnover value index rose by 17.8 per cent year on year between April and June, while the corresponding index for the sale and repair of motor vehicles fell by 2.5 per cent.

The divergence was also evident across the first half of the year. Wholesale trade turnover increased by 14.6 per cent compared with January to June 2025, while turnover in motor vehicle sales and repairs declined by 3.1 per cent.

Within wholesale trade, the strongest second-quarter increase was recorded in other specialised wholesale, where turnover jumped by 45.3 per cent year on year. The category was also up 32.8 per cent over the first six months of 2026.

Wholesale trade conducted on a fee or contract basis followed with a 28.1 per cent annual increase in the second quarter, although growth over the first half as a whole was much more limited at 0.7 per cent.

Turnover in wholesale household goods rose by 12.6 per cent in the quarter and by 13.7 per cent in the first half, while wholesale of information and communication equipment increased by 8 per cent and 9.1 per cent respectively.

Wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies posted a more modest rise of 1.8 per cent in the second quarter, while turnover across the first six months increased by 4.8 per cent.

Non-specialised wholesale trade was also higher, rising by 1.7 per cent year on year in the second quarter and by 3.2 per cent over the January-to-June period.

Elsewhere, wholesale turnover in food, beverages and tobacco was unchanged from a year earlier in the second quarter, although it was 1.9 per cent higher in the first half.

Wholesale trade in agricultural raw materials and live animals slipped by 0.6 per cent in the quarter, while turnover over the first six months was unchanged from the corresponding period of 2025.

The motor vehicle sector showed a different picture, largely because of weaker vehicle sales. Turnover from the sale of motor vehicles fell by 6.7 per cent year on year in the second quarter and was down 8.1 per cent over the first six months of 2026.

Maintenance and repair activity, however, increased by 5.4 per cent in the quarter and by 4.4 per cent in the first half, while turnover from motor vehicle parts and accessories rose by 2.6 per cent and 4.5 per cent respectively.

Motorcycle sales, maintenance and repairs declined by 1.4 per cent in the second quarter but remained 4 per cent higher across the first half of the year.

The indices use 2021 as the base year, set at 100, and measure turnover at current prices. Cystat defines turnover as the amounts invoiced by businesses for market sales of goods and services, excluding VAT but including other duties and taxes on goods.