Digital Innovation Hub Cyprus (DiGiNN) announced this week that it has supported hundreds of organisations and more than 1,500 professionals across Cyprus as part of efforts to accelerate digital transformation.

In a statement published by DiGiNN, the organisation said its work had generated measurable results across a range of digital transformation services.

DiGiNN said it had delivered more than 200 services helping organisations test digital solutions before committing to investment.

It had also supported more than 1,500 professionals through programmes aimed at developing digital skills.

A further 175 organisations had been equipped with approved digital transformation roadmaps, while more than 350 Digital Maturity Assessments had been completed.

DiGiNN said it had also connected more than 110 organisations with key stakeholders and innovation networks.

“The numbers tell the story. The impact speaks for itself,” DiGiNN said.

The organisation said the figures represented more than the delivery of individual services, with each one reflecting a business adopting change, a professional developing new digital skills or an organisation using innovation and technology to create new opportunities.

“This is the impact DiGiNN has created so far. And we’re only just getting started,” the organisation said.

DiGiNN describes itself as a one-stop shop for companies and public sector organisations seeking support throughout their digital transformation journey.

Its services cover coaching and mentoring from experts, access to advanced infrastructure and facilities, assistance in finding investment, networking and access to innovation ecosystems.

The hub brings together local organisations with expertise in digital technologies, including Centres of Excellence, and works with national industrial representation bodies and sectoral associations.

The aim is to create a direct link between advanced digital technology capabilities and businesses and organisations seeking to adopt them.

DiGiNN also works with incubators that support innovative startups during the early stages of commercialisation, including through skills development, networking and access to funding.

The organisation said it brings together under one structured service framework Cyprus’ expertise in artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, cybersecurity and other advanced digital technologies.

This includes the national high-performance computing facility and the coordinating organisation of the regional Teaming Centre of Excellence for climate.

It also includes both national information and communications technology Teaming Centres of Excellence, the country’s two major public universities and its main research centre in biology and medicine.

DiGiNN also brings together national business and industrial representation bodies, including sectoral associations, as well as representatives from the country-wide inclusive innovation startup ecosystem.

The hub is also supported by the largest of the “big four” business and technology consulting firms, through its corporate social responsibility initiative, “New World, New Skills”.

A further six external partners contribute specialised expertise and capabilities to the DiGiNN community, including the local business angels network.

DiGiNN said its support covers the entire digital transformation chain, from initial awareness and the development of ideas through to commercial growth.

This includes coaching and ideation, proof of principle, solution roadmapping, prototyping, business creation, pilot production, market entry and scale-up.

The organisation said the breadth of its network was intended to allow businesses and public sector bodies to access support at different stages of their digital transformation rather than relying on a single service or intervention.

The latest figures come as businesses and organisations across Cyprus face increasing pressure to adopt digital technologies, develop new skills and turn innovation into commercially viable products and services.

DiGiNN said its work was intended to help bridge that gap by bringing together expertise, infrastructure, funding opportunities and innovation networks under a single service framework.