Cyprus’ main professional body for HR executives wants a stronger voice in shaping the country’s labour market, as employers grapple with changing working practices, workforce development and the growing use of artificial intelligence.

The Cyprus Human Resource Management Association (CyHRMA) opened talks with the government and the island’s two main business organisations, with its new board seeking a more active role in discussions affecting employers and their staff.

In recent weeks, representatives led by CyHRMA president Athena Neophytou met Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and the Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev).

The common thread running through the meetings was how HR professionals could contribute more directly to discussions over productivity, competitiveness and the changing workplace.

In its meeting with Mousiouttas, CyHRMA presented the priorities of its new board and discussed labour-market developments, modern employment practices and workforce development.

Particular attention was also given to the changes being brought about by new forms of work and artificial intelligence, and what they could mean for businesses and employees.

Those questions are becoming harder for employers to ignore as companies consider how AI will change jobs, skills requirements and the way their workforces are managed.

The issue also fits closely with CyHRMA’s wider aims.

The association wants HR management to be treated not simply as an administrative function, but as a strategic business and social partner with a role in how organisations develop and respond to change.

Its stated priorities include promoting good HR practices and continuous learning, supporting research and professional development, and keeping its members abreast of developments in Cyprus and abroad.

It also wants to work more closely with other organisations on employment-related laws, regulations and best practice, while building stronger links between HR professionals, businesses and institutions.

CyHRMA then met Keve secretary-general Philokypros Roussounides and representatives of the chamber’s labour relations department.

The discussion focused on closer cooperation between the two organisations and possible joint initiatives aimed at businesses, HR professionals and the wider labour market.

The association also held talks with Oev president George Pantelides, director-general Michalis Antoniou and human resources director Maria Stylianou Theodorou.

There, attention turned to the challenges employers are facing and areas where the two organisations could work together.

The links between CyHRMA and Oev also run deeper than the latest meeting.

Pantelides served as CyHRMA president from 2013 to 2017, while Stylianou Theodorou has previously held several positions on the association’s board, including vice-president from 2017 to 2021.

For CyHRMA, however, the latest round of meetings forms part of a broader attempt to bring the day-to-day experience of HR professionals closer to the policy-making process.

The association said the contacts were an important first step for its new board and reflected a deliberate shift towards taking part in discussions that shape the labour market rather than simply following developments.

That approach is also reflected in CyHRMA’s stated vision of building a professional community that can help shape a better working environment, while raising awareness among businesses of the importance of human capital to their success.

CyHRMA describes itself as the largest professional association representing HR executives and professionals in Cyprus.

Its new board is led by Neophytou, an HR assistant manager at C.A. Papaellinas Emporiki, which operates Alphamega Hypermarkets.

She previously served as CyHRMA vice-president during the 2023-2026 term.

George Phylactou, who works in learning and development at Cyta, is vice-president, while IPH group HR manager Areti Vasilara serves as secretary and State Health Services Organisation head of human resources Dimitris Katopodis as treasurer.

The remainder of the board brings together professionals from Island Oil, Wargaming, Cyfield, Hermes Airports and OneJar, giving it representation from sectors ranging from retail and telecommunications to healthcare, energy, technology, construction and aviation.

The association now wants that mix of experience, from recruitment and employee relations to training, technology and workforce planning, to feed more directly into discussions between government and employers over how Cyprus’ workplaces are changing and what comes next.