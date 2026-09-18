The Larnaca criminal court on Friday postponed proceedings in the case of a 77-year-old man who was allegedly subjected to pressure, threats and financial exploitation.

The four defendants – two businessmen aged 44 and 42, a 49-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman – appeared before the court on Friday for a hearing at which they had been expected to enter their pleas.

Their defence lawyers, however, requested further evidence concerning witness statements, as well as additional details about the defendants’ alleged involvement and the role attributed to each of them in the charges.

The court subsequently set October 5 for the next hearing, when the four are expected to enter their pleas.

The 45-year-old woman and 42-year-old man had previously been released on bail, while the 49-year-old remains in custody at the central prisons in connection with other cases currently before the courts.

The case stems from a complaint filed by the 77-year-old, who alleges that he was subjected to pressure, threats and financial exploitation by the four defendants over several years and that they were part of an organised group.

According to evidence presented at an earlier court hearing, the case involved transactions worth millions of euros.

The complainant subsequently allegedly paid large sums of money for purported investments, business partnerships and personal matters.

The allegations include blackmail, threats, demands for money and sustained psychological pressure.

Particular reference has been made to an incident in which an unknown individual allegedly fired shots outside the complainant’s home a few days after he refused to pay a certain sum of money.

The two men aged 44 and 49 and the 45-year-old woman face a total of 14 charges, including membership of a criminal organisation and conspiracy to commit a felony and a misdemeanour.

The 42-year-old man faces 11 charges, including participation in a criminal organisation, conspiracy to commit felonies and abduction or deprivation of liberty with the aim of secret and unlawful confinement.

Criminal charges have also been brought against two men aged 49 and 51 in a separate but related case concerning the alleged obstruction of a police investigation and conspiracy to commit a misdemeanour.