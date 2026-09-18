The health emergency was first reported on September 5 with authorities saying 29 people had died within the first week of consuming the alcohol. Ondo health commissioner Banji Ajaka said the death toll had jumped to 49 by Friday.

Authorities in Ondo suspect the deaths were caused by methanol poisoning from a locally brewed gin popularly known as “Monkey Tail,” underscoring the dangers posed by unregulated alcoholic drinks that remain widely consumed in parts of Nigeria because they are cheap and easily available.

Ajaka said the incident was traced to two traditional ceremonies in Odigbo district, where guests consumed a locally produced alcoholic drink.

“The pattern of illness and reported history of exposure have raised strong epidemiological suspicion of exposure to a probable toxic alcoholic substance. However, we are yet to have laboratory evidence,” Ajaka said in a statement.

Victims reported symptoms including headaches, body pain, breathing difficulties, altered consciousness and blindness, said Ajaka.

“This thing happened rapidly. Once they consume, depending on the quantity, the kidneys will pack up, the eyes will go, the brain will be damaged,” he said.

Police said they had arrested a suspect in the case.