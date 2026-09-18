Elias Neocleous & Co LLC will host an IBSA discussion-group event on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, from 3.30-5.30pm at Solon Amphitheatre, Neocleous House, Limassol, representing 2 CPD units.

The International Business Structuring Association (IBSA) is bringing its international discussion-group series to Cyprus for a special session on international succession and estate planning, hosted by Elias Neocleous & Co LLC in Limassol.

IBSA is a global, multidisciplinary community of entrepreneurs and professional advisers involved in international business structuring across multiple jurisdictions. Its network includes specialists in more than 35 jurisdictions and brings together professionals across tax, legal, fiduciary, family-office and related disciplines to share expertise on increasingly complex cross-border issues.

For this Cyprus event, experienced practitioners from the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Cyprus will come together to examine, through a practical case study, how tax, succession and wealth-planning considerations interact when individuals and families relocate across borders.

International perspectives from UK and Switzerland

The panel will feature practitioners from the UK and Switzerland alongside Cyprus specialists:

Lucy Greenwood — Partner, The International Family Law Group, London

Lucy is an international family lawyer with more than 20 years’ experience in complex high-net-worth and cross-border family matters.

Nicolas Bachmann — Partner, 1291 Group, Switzerland

Nicolas is a wealth and estate-planning specialist with more than 25 years’ experience in private banking, insurance and international wealth planning.

Dmitry Zapol — Partner and International Tax Advisor, IFS Consultants

Dmitry advises high-net-worth individuals and owner-managed businesses on international tax and cross-border planning. He holds an LL.M in Tax and ADIT.

They will be joined by:

Vassilis Psyrras — Advocate / Counsel, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC

Dual-qualified in Cyprus and England & Wales, Vassilis advises on complex cross-border transactions, corporate structuring, governance and international matters.

Theodora Alexandrou — Advocate / Associate, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC

Theodora advises on corporate and tax structuring, reorganisations, private-client matters and cross-border considerations, working regularly with foreign advisers across multiple jurisdictions. She holds the Advanced Diploma in International Taxation (ADIT) with distinction.

A practical UK–Cyprus case study

The discussion will centre on a fictional UK entrepreneur relocating with his family to Cyprus, while retaining substantial business interests, investments and personal assets in the UK and a number of other jurisdictions.

Using this scenario as a practical framework, the panel will consider an issue increasingly encountered by advisers to internationally mobile clients:

How should a move from the UK to Cyprus be coordinated with existing tax, succession, family and wealth-planning considerations?

The discussion will explore, among other matters:

UK inheritance tax considerations and the implications of relocation

Cyprus tax residence and non-domicile status

Cross-border succession and estate planning (pensions, forced-heirship rules)

The use of international holding, trust and succession structures

Asset protection and preservation of family wealth

The importance of coordinating advice across the relevant jurisdictions.

Rather than considering each issue in isolation, the session will look at how these areas interact in practice and the potential consequences where families, assets and business interests remain connected to more than one jurisdiction.

The event will be particularly relevant to lawyers, tax advisers, accountants, fiduciaries, family-office professionals and wealth advisers assisting internationally mobile individuals, families and business owners, particularly those with connections between the UK and Cyprus.

The session has been accredited by the Cyprus Bar Association for 2 CPD units and will be followed by networking drinks at Neocleous House, offering attendees an opportunity to continue the discussion with the speakers and fellow professionals.

Event information

Date: Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Wednesday, September 30, 2026 Time: 3.30-5.30pm

3.30-5.30pm Venue: Solon Amphitheatre, Neocleous House, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, Limassol

CPD: 2 units

Places are limited, and you can view the full case study and register here: https://www.theibsa.org/branch-event/internationl-succession-planning-cyprus