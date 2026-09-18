Lena Panayiotou has been promoted to deputy director-general of the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev), capping a career of more than two decades at the organisation and placing her in one of its most senior executive posts.

The promotion will take effect on January 1, 2027, following a unanimous decision by Oev’s board at its meeting on September 17.

Panayiotou joined Oev in 2004 as an officer in its Labour Relations and Social Policy Department, beginning a steady rise through the federation’s ranks.

She was promoted to director of the department in 2017, having previously served as a senior officer and deputy director, before becoming assistant director-general in January 2024.

Her latest promotion comes less than three years after that move and follows a period in which she has taken an increasingly prominent role in Oev’s representation of employers in negotiations over some of Cyprus’ most closely watched labour issues.

Earlier this month, Panayiotou represented the federation in discussions over the planned pension system reform, including proposals surrounding the 12 per cent reduction applied to some early retirees.

During those talks, she said Oev wanted the reform to be considered as a whole and was awaiting detailed financial data before adopting a final position.

Her work has also covered employment policy, collective bargaining, labour shortages, the national minimum wage and the employment of workers from third countries.

According to her official Oev biography, Panayiotou participates in a number of national and European bodies, including the European Social Dialogue Committee, the Labour Advisory Body, the Social Insurance Council and the National Minimum Wage Adjustment Committee.

She also sits on the board of the Cyprus Arbitration and Mediation Centre and participates in the Industrial Disputes Tribunal. Her involvement in European social dialogue dates back several years, with Oev previously naming her as its representative in discussions at European level on issues including teleworking and the right to disconnect.

Outside Oev, Panayiotou has been a member of the Cyprus Football Association’s Executive Committee since July 2023, and has also been involved in its Women’s Football Committee.

She is a graduate of the English School in Nicosia and holds a law degree and a master’s degree in international relations from the University of Leeds.

Oev’s current director-general is Michalis Antoniou, while the federation’s organisational structure also includes departments covering labour relations and social policy, business development, energy and the environment, human resources, administration and finance.