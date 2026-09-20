Businesses still relying on Microsoft SQL Server 2016 are being advised to review their database infrastructure and licensing needs rather than automatically rushing into an expensive upgrade following the end of the platform’s standard support.

The standard support period for SQL Server 2016 has now ended, meaning businesses using the platform no longer receive free security updates.

Continued use of the software under Microsoft’s official Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme is possible, but comes at a significant cost, prompting companies to consider alternatives to an immediate move to the latest version.

Market experts said the end of support should not necessarily be interpreted as an instruction to purchase the newest available software immediately.

“Businesses often take it for granted that the end of support forces them to immediately buy the latest version. However, this approach is not always optimal, either technically or financially,” said Dusan Hubacek, Chief Channel Officer at Forscope.

“The choice should correspond to the actual use of the environment, the requirements of the applications and the planned lifespan of the systems,” he added.

For businesses facing the end of support, one option is to consider perpetual licences for earlier SQL Server versions that remain fully supported by Microsoft, rather than automatically moving to the newest release.

SQL Server 2019 can be suitable for organisations that need to maintain compatibility with existing applications, intend to carry out a gradual migration or expect infrastructure changes in the coming years.

Its standard support is scheduled to continue until January 2030, giving businesses that choose the version additional time to plan their wider technology transition.

SQL Server 2022 is another option for companies taking a longer-term approach to their infrastructure.

Support for SQL Server 2022 is scheduled to continue until January 2033, while the version also provides improvements in areas including performance and security.

The choice between versions, however, depends heavily on each company’s existing technology environment and future plans.

Businesses can face complex licensing decisions involving factors such as the number of processor cores, users, virtualisation arrangements and expected future growth.

As a result, mapping the existing technology environment in detail before making a licensing or upgrade decision can help companies avoid unnecessary expenditure.

Such an assessment can establish how databases are currently being used, which applications depend on them and how long the existing infrastructure is expected to remain in place.

It can also help determine whether an immediate move to the newest version is justified or whether a lower-cost interim solution would provide sufficient support while a broader migration is planned.

The approach is therefore not simply about finding a replacement for SQL Server 2016, but about matching the database platform and licensing model to the business’s actual requirements.

For companies approaching the end of support, the key consideration is how to modernise database infrastructure without turning the transition into an unnecessarily costly upgrade exercise.