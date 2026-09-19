A one-of-a-kind event is coming up, dedicated not only to furry four-legged friends but especially to Cyprus’ long-stay shelter dogs, who have patiently been waiting to find their forever home.

The Long Stay Legends Dog Show 2026 is coming up on September 26 in Paphos, organised by the AIRS Foundation. Its aim is to give these dogs the spotlight they deserve and connect them with the public in the hope of helping them find a home.

Set on Ayiou Stefanou Road in Emba, just behind My German Doener, the event will welcome shelter organisations from all over Cyprus who will bring a selection of their long-stay dogs for visitors to meet and discuss adoption plans with the people who know the dogs, their characteristics and their stories.

A fun day is planned from 11am to 5pm with a heart-warming dog show on the agenda, celebrating the personalities, resilience and uniqueness of the dogs. Throughout the event, handmade and retail stalls will operate to add to the experience and connect the public with small, local businesses.

Plus, food from My German Doener will be served on the day, alongside other street food stalls such as Schnitzelhaus Stroumpi, The Butschers Bakehouse and many more. At the heart of the event, though, will be the four-legged sweethearts and the shelters who care for them. Entrance to the event is free as it aims to gather big crowds and raise awareness around conscious animal adoption in Cyprus.

Long Stay Legends Dog Show 2026

Event dedicated to long-stay shelter dogs. Includes a dog show, local shelters, food and a market. September 26. My German Doener, Emba, Paphos. 11am-5pm. www.airs-foundation.com