Germany coach Juegen Klopp’s decision to have two different squads with a total of 44 players for his first four international matches in charge has earned praise as he starts his bid to restore their international reputation as a football powerhouse.

As the squad gathers on Monday at their base in Herzogenaurach, former Liverpool manager Klopp, who took over in July after Germany’s shock 2026 World Cup exit, is already planning how to get the most out of his two sets of 22 players for the next four Nations League matches as he rebuilds the national team ahead of Euro 2028.

Germany, four-times world champions, have suffered early eliminations in the last three World Cups and have had no international success since winning their last World Cup in 2014.

“I find that this is just an outstanding idea, that he invited 44 players,” Germany’s 1990 World Cup-winning captain Lothar Matthaeus said. “Not only the nominations but also the idea of the two squads.”

“With four matches in nine or 10 days it just makes sense to have two squads, with the leagues and European competitions already under way. It is just superb,” he said.

MUSIALA AND KIMMICH

The Germany lineups for their opening Nations League match against Netherlands in Amsterdam on Thursday and Greece in Augsburg on Sunday will include Jamal Musiala and captain Joshua Kimmich, but they will not feature against visitors Serbia and away to Greece.

While Klopp hopes to collect valuable data, players will also benefit with a shorter absence from their clubs while also having a reduced international match schedule, with the club season under way.

“An interesting idea from him to have two different teams for four matches,” German Football Association Vice President Hans-Joachim Watzke said. “You have to first get the idea to do that. I like it.”

“I know he has long thought about it. I have a totally good feeling with the appointment of Juergen,” said Watzke. “You shouldn’t be thinking of Euro 2028 from September. There is still some time to experiment and if not now, then when?”

Klopp, one of Germany’s most prominent public figures, caused a stir during his squad unveiling on Thursday when he said he wanted to reclaim expressions of national pride from the “wrong people,” in remarks widely seen as a rebuke to the far right.